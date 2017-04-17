Rat Sterilization Chemical Use Will E...

Rat Sterilization Chemical Use Will Expand Underground

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expanding the use of a sterilization chemical to battle rats in the subway, but the city says it will not be used in public housing. While the trial only involved a limited number of subway stations, the MTA says it will deploy the product to additional stops this year.

