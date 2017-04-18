Railroad operator Canadian Pacific's profit falls about 20 pct

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 20.2 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year earlier, which included a foreign exchange-related gain. The No.2 Canadian railroad operator said on Wednesday net income fell to C$431 million , or C$2.93 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$540 million, or C$3.51 per share, a year earlier.

