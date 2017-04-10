Questions and answers about the Penn ...

Questions and answers about the Penn Station derailment

" Last week's train derailment in New York's Penn Station, the second in less than two weeks, threw rail service into chaos for commuters in New Jersey and on Long Island and affected travelers throughout the northeastern U.S. It also highlighted the challenges facing Amtrak and the commuter railroads that use its tracks and facilities during a period of uncertainty over how President Donald Trump's administration will fund transportation projects. According to Amtrak, some weakened wood cross-ties underneath a section of track near one of the station platforms failed to hold the rails together when a New Jersey Transit train passed over around 9 a.m. Monday.

