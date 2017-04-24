Place Names: Shoreacres
Shoreacres, the wide flat at the confluence of the Slocan and Kootenay rivers, was originally known as Slocan Crossing, because of the ferry that crossed the Slocan at that point. Later the Canadian Pacific Railway built a train bridge at the same location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC