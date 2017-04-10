Officials say the Gateway Tunnel Project still 2 years away from starting
Officials of the Gateway Tunnel Project say it will be at least two years before construction begins on the new railroad tunnel connecting New Jersey to New York. More than 200,000 New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers pass through the two current tunnels every day.
