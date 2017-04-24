Norfolk Southern delivers 12 percent ...

Norfolk Southern delivers 12 percent jump in 1Q profit

Norfolk Southern delivered a 12 percent increase in first-quarter profit as the railroad hauled 5 percent more coal, shipping containers of goods and other freight. The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it's first-quarter profit grew to $433 million, or $1.48 per share, over last year's $387 million, or $1.29 per share.

