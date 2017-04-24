New York City subway faces two lawsuits over disabled access

Most of New York City's huge, aging subway system is inaccessible to disabled people, and its operator illegally discriminates against them by failing to fix the problems, disability rights advocates said in two lawsuits on Tuesday. According to complaints filed in federal and state courts in Manhattan, only 112 of the city's 472 subway stations are wheelchair-accessible, and even those often end up off-limits to disabled people because elevators break down so often.

