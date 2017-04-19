New Quiet Zones To Help With Train Noise Pollution

Marion County has partnered with CSX Transportation and the Florida Department of Transportation to establish three quiet zones at track intersections along U.S. Highway 301. The quiet zones are located at County Road 42, 500 feet east of U.S. 301, Southeast 135th Street, 1700 feet east of U.S. 301 and Southeast 147th Street, 4500 feet east of U.S. 301.

