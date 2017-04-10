New ferry route planned for Midtown commuters
The company on Wednesday announced it will make permanent a special route that it started last week during a New Jersey Transit train derailment to shuttle passengers between the Hoboken Terminal and the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal. NY Waterway says ridership on the emergency route, started April, was more than 4,000 passengers.
