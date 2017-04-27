National Bank Financial Weighs in on ...

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway Company's FY2017 Earnings

17 hrs ago

Canadian National Railway Company - Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95.

Chicago, IL

