MTA Taps Contractor With Mixed Track Record For $492M L Train Repair Work

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded a $492 million contract for repairs to the L train's Canarsie Tunnel Monday to a contractor one board member called a "dreadful" source of delays at the Second Avenue subway, while others defended it for speedy under budget work on the R train. Judlau Contracting , whose track record working with the MTA includes repairs to the R train's Montague Tunnel which they finished under budget and a month early, will work alongside TC Electric during a 15-month full shutdown of the L train's tunnel.

