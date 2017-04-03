MTA Taps Contractor With Mixed Track Record For $492M L Train Repair Work
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded a $492 million contract for repairs to the L train's Canarsie Tunnel Monday to a contractor one board member called a "dreadful" source of delays at the Second Avenue subway, while others defended it for speedy under budget work on the R train. Judlau Contracting , whose track record working with the MTA includes repairs to the R train's Montague Tunnel which they finished under budget and a month early, will work alongside TC Electric during a 15-month full shutdown of the L train's tunnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|10 hr
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC