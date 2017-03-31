Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers ...

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Buys Arthur J. ...

Read more: GuruFocus.com

Investment company Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Canadian National Railway Co, Conagra Brands, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond, Boeing Co, CSX, ConforMIS, sells Verisk Analytics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Robert Half International, Air Lease, Vantiv during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chicago, IL

