Investment company Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Canadian National Railway Co, Conagra Brands, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond, Boeing Co, CSX, ConforMIS, sells Verisk Analytics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Robert Half International, Air Lease, Vantiv during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.