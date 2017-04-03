Minor NJ Transit Train Derailment at ...

Minor NJ Transit Train Derailment at Penn Station

7 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Emergency crews are on the scene of what is being described as a minor train derailment involving a New Jersey Transit train at Penn Station. NEC, NJCL, RVL & Midtown Direct rail service is suspended in and out of NYPS due to a derailed NJ Transit train in NYPS.

