Minor NJ Transit Train Derailment at Penn Station
Emergency crews are on the scene of what is being described as a minor train derailment involving a New Jersey Transit train at Penn Station. NEC, NJCL, RVL & Midtown Direct rail service is suspended in and out of NYPS due to a derailed NJ Transit train in NYPS.
