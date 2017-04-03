Market for street vendors opens near ...

Market for street vendors opens near transit station

Read more: LA Independent

A community market opened March 30 outside the portal to the Westlake-MacArthur Red-Purple Line Station where street vendors can sell their goods. The market, a one-year pilot program and the first to be located at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority station, was created in partnership with the city, county and neighborhood organizations.

Chicago, IL

