Lawmakers touring transit terminal where train crashed
Three New Jersey lawmakers are set to tour a train station that was the scene of a fatal derailment last year. Senate President Steve Sweeney, budget committee chairman Paul Sarlo and legislative oversight committee chairman Bob Gordon will join New Jersey Transit officials at Hoboken Terminal Monday afternoon.
