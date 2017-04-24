L.A. Metro Releases RFP to Study Sepulveda Pass Corridor Transit Options

In a significant initial step to bring a transit line through L.A.'s notoriously congested Sepulveda Pass, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority issued a Request for Proposals to study the feasibility of various transit modes and alignments. The project is one of the highest profile projects included in Metro's recently approved Measure M transportation sales tax measure, and would connect the San Fernando Valley and Westside region of Los Angeles with a high capacity transit line.

