KEDA provides updates on projects
Train traffic in Borderland is expected to increase with the addition of a terminal along the Canadian National Railway line. The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board Monday discussed the change, noting Canadian National Railway and Duluth Cargo Connect officially announced its intermodal terminal last month as the first CN train cars carrying shipping containers rolled onto the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth.
