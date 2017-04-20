Janno Lieber leaves Silverstein to he...

Janno Lieber leaves Silverstein to head MTAa s capital projects

Janno Lieber, who headed Silverstein Properties' efforts to rebuild the World Trade Center site, is leaving the private real estate world for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Lieber, 55, will join as the chief development officer at the MTA, a role where he will oversee the agency's capital projects and real estate assets, the New York Times reported.

