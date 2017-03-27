History Corner - Tribute to early village builders
Villages were built mostly along the railway lines that came to the North West Territories, the first being the main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway that entered what is now south eastern Saskatchewan in 1882. It was mostly young men who came West for homesteads, but decided on village life and constructed buildings in which to practice their trades or commercial ventures.
