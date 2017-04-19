Higher Freight Volumes, Rates Lift CSX Quarterly Profit
No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit driven by rising freight volumes across most of the markets it covers and said it plans to cut costs and boost profitability moving forward. These were the first quarterly results for the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad since the appointment of veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as chief executive in March.
