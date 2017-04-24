High-profile witnesses take stand in Corrine Brown corruption trial, including CSX Ceo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Testimony continued in the first full day of questioning in the corruption trial against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown Thursday at the federal court building in downtown Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC