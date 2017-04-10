Hercules Avenue North closing for rai...

Hercules Avenue North closing for railway maintenance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County and CSX Transportation Inc. will begin a railway crossing improvement project April 21 on Hercules Avenue North, between Sunset Point Road and Drew Street. This work will require Hercules Avenue North to be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists at the railroad crossing for approximately four weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC