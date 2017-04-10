Hercules Avenue North closing for railway maintenance
Pinellas County and CSX Transportation Inc. will begin a railway crossing improvement project April 21 on Hercules Avenue North, between Sunset Point Road and Drew Street. This work will require Hercules Avenue North to be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists at the railroad crossing for approximately four weeks.
