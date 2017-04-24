Family of BNSF worker killed in Edgemont train accident sues company
The family of one of two Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway employees killed in an accident near Edgemont in January is suing the company. The father of 35-year-old Richard Lessert claims in the lawsuit that BNSF failed to protect him from being hit by a train.
