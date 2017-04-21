Eyes on the Street: Metro Blue Line Improvements Take Shape in South L.A.
"Heads Up! Watch for Trains!" is seen on the train passing the memorial for Gilberto Reynaga, struck down by a Blue Line train at age 13 in 1999. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A. The improvements were part of the $1.1 billion's worth of upgrades to the line that have been underway since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC