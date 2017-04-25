Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kansas City Southern's Q2 2017 Earnings

Kansas City Southern - Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Kansas City Southern in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

