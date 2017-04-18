Don't Count Trinity Industries Out Yet
Over the past couple of years, shares of Trinity Industries have been depressed due to the downturn in railcar orders that left the business's backlog shrinking. This has most certainly been a problem but new data that's out relating to the industry suggests that we are seeing a nice rebound in railroad activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC