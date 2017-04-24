Delays predicted amid Amtrak's accele...

Delays predicted amid Amtrak's accelerated Penn Station work

Read more: The Gazette

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017, file photo provided by Amtrak, workers repair rails inside New York's Penn Station. Accelerated repair work in the wake of recent breakdowns at New York's Penn Station will begin in May and cause delays this summer for rail travelers who already have endured major disruptions recently, Amtrak officials said Thursday, April 27, 2017.

