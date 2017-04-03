Day after derailment, return of full rail service a mystery
Rail officials aren't saying when normal service will resume at New York's Penn Station after the second derailment in less than two weeks. Amtrak and New Jersey Transit officials said Tuesday that crews were working around the clock to repair the damage from Monday's derailment that knocked out service on eight of 21 tracks.
