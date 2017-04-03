Day after derailment, return of full ...

Day after derailment, return of full rail service a mystery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Rail officials aren't saying when normal service will resume at New York's Penn Station after the second derailment in less than two weeks. Amtrak and New Jersey Transit officials said Tuesday that crews were working around the clock to repair the damage from Monday's derailment that knocked out service on eight of 21 tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Mon John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC