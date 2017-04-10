Cuomo says crowd control needed amid ...

Cuomo says crowd control needed amid Penn Station Taser melee

Saturday

Amtrak police detain a passenger from a disabled New Jersey Transit train who became belligerent, which sparked a stampede of passengers Friday evening at Penn Station. Gov. Cuomo said Saturday the chaos caused by a Tasering in Penn Station is further proof that first responders need to be trained in dealing with a panicked public.

