CSX sets June 5 annual meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As CSX Corp. filed a proxy statement Monday for its annual shareholders meeting on June 5, hedge fund Mantle Ridge filed a companion proxy urging shareholders to vote for the five items on the agenda - including an $84 million reimbursement payment for new CEO Hunter Harrison.

