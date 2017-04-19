CSX making changes at Hamlet yard -

CSX making changes at Hamlet yard

Changes are coming to the CSX Transportation yard in Richmond County - but the company is being vague on what those will be. "With CSX's new management team, changes are to be expected to further improve safety, service to customers and efficiency," Laura Phelps, media relations manager, told the Daily Journal in an email on Wednesday.

