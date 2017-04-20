CSX (CSX) Earns Media Impact Rating o...

CSX (CSX) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

News headlines about CSX have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC