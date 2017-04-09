CSX (CSX) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.22
News articles about CSX have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC