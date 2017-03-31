Councilman proposes train station in ...

Councilman proposes train station in Cedar Grove

Councilman proposes train station in Cedar Grove A Cedar Grove councilman wants to bring a train station to the township. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nIdzHo A population surge of as many as 1,000 people - as much as a 10 percent increase - is expected once 460 townhomes are completed on Fairview Avenue; that growth would justify a train station in Cedar Grove, according to Councilman Harry Kumburis.

