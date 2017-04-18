Construction begins on US 83 West Byp...

Construction begins on US 83 West Bypass near Minot

Read more: Minot Daily News

The bypass will be expanded to four-lanes from U.S. 2 north to Fourth Avenue NW with the construction of two new bridges adjacent to the existing bridges over the Souris River and the Canadian Pacific Railway in 2017. Work on the existing roadway including the replacement of the existing bridge over the Souris River will take place in 2018.

