Construction begins on US 83 West Bypass near Minot
The bypass will be expanded to four-lanes from U.S. 2 north to Fourth Avenue NW with the construction of two new bridges adjacent to the existing bridges over the Souris River and the Canadian Pacific Railway in 2017. Work on the existing roadway including the replacement of the existing bridge over the Souris River will take place in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC