CN raises 2017 outlook on record Q1 v...

CN raises 2017 outlook on record Q1 volumes, helped by higher grain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canadian National Railway raised its outlook for the year after profits increased 12 per cent on record first-quarter volumes, helped by an increase in Western Canadian grain. The Montreal-based railway said Monday it expects to earn between $4.95 and $5.10 per adjusted diluted share for the year, an increase of eight to 11 per cent from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Sun CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC