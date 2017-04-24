CN raises 2017 outlook on record Q1 volumes, helped by higher grain
Canadian National Railway raised its outlook for the year after profits increased 12 per cent on record first-quarter volumes, helped by an increase in Western Canadian grain. The Montreal-based railway said Monday it expects to earn between $4.95 and $5.10 per adjusted diluted share for the year, an increase of eight to 11 per cent from last year.
