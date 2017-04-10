Clarification: Train Stuck in Tunnel ...

Clarification: Train Stuck in Tunnel story

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Powhatan Today

In this photo provided by Dr. Mia Sanati, passengers aboard a New Jersey Transit train stranded in a railroad tunnel under the Hudson River wait for repairs to be completed so the train can proceed into New York's Penn Station, Friday, April 14, 2017. Authorities say that the train, which became disabled around 3:25 p.m. due to an Amtrak overhead power problem, finally made it into Penn Station around 6 p.m. New York firefighters make their way up from a track at Penn Station, Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC