Christie Gets Slammed for - Nightmare' Month at New Jersey Transit, Amtrak
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the 'Managing the Disruption' conference on April 3, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida. Governor Chris Christie's 2010 cancellation of a Hudson River rail tunnel between New Jersey and Manhattan and quashing of $2.94 billion in capital projects have compounded five weeks of "nightmare" commuting along the nation's busiest train route, state Assemblyman John McKeon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC