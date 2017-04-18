Christie: 'Dummies' like Spadea on 'this stupid radio...

Gov. Chris Christie said he thinks that by threatening to withhold payments from Amtrak, New Jersey has "now gotten their attention" and hopes the issues can be resolved before the next bill comes due in May. The statement on Thursday night's installment of "Ask the Governor," part of a full-throated defense of his record on transportation - in which he said he's proud both to have increased funding and to have scuttled the Access to the Region's Core tunnel project originally intended to relieve congestion. In the wake of two recent train derailments, the first of which snarled train traffic for a week, Christie said the problems of the last three weeks were the fault of Amtrak, not New Jersey Transit.

