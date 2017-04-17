Christie, Amtrak Fault Each Other in Latest New Jersey Meltdown
Governor Chris Christie blamed Amtrak for a holiday-weekend travel meltdown on New Jersey's commuter train line, though the federal passenger railroad said it was the state's fault this time. New Jersey Transit passengers were stranded on April 14 in a tunnel beneath the Hudson River aboard a train that had lost power.
