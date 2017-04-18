Charting Out Union Pacific's Boost In...

Charting Out Union Pacific's Boost In Cash-Based Profitability

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Profitability for the first four years of this series were stable in the low-to-mid teens region in terms of Owners' Cash Profit margin. Then, in 2011, the level jumps to the low-to-mid 20% range and stays there through 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC