Canadian Pacific CEO vows to smooth "ruffled feathers" with new labour contracts

5 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A new labour deal covering 600 administrative and intermodal employees in Canada announced Wednesday represents success at smoothing "ruffled feathers" among employees at Canadian Pacific Railway , says CEO Keith Creel. On a conference call to discuss the company's first-quarter results, Creel said he has been busy over the past few months hosting town hall meetings and negotiating with unions to repair relations damaged through years of cost-cutting.

