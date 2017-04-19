Canadian Pacific CEO vows to smooth "ruffled feathers" with new labour contracts
A new labour deal covering 600 administrative and intermodal employees in Canada announced Wednesday represents success at smoothing "ruffled feathers" among employees at Canadian Pacific Railway , says CEO Keith Creel. On a conference call to discuss the company's first-quarter results, Creel said he has been busy over the past few months hosting town hall meetings and negotiating with unions to repair relations damaged through years of cost-cutting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC