Canada Stocks-TSX rises, CP Rail up on earnings beat

Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,600.01 shortly after the open.

