Brokers Issue Forecasts for Norfolk Southern Corp.'s Q2 2017 Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. - Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.