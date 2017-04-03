Another train derails at New York's Penn Station, one injured
A slow-moving New Jersey Transit train derailed during rush hour at New York's Penn Station on Monday, injuring one person in the second such incident at the Midtown Manhattan hub in fewer than two weeks, officials and a witness said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
