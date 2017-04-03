Anchorage, railroad clash over split ...

Anchorage, railroad clash over split of federal funds

16 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The Alaska Railroad and the Municipality of Anchorage are clashing over a split of $15 million in federal funding. The railroad has historically received $11 million of the annual appropriation, but Mayor Ethan Berkowitz's administration wants to negotiate a new deal.

