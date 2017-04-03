Amtrak eyes Friday for full rail service after derailment
Amtrak made its announcement on Wednesday after the heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use Penn Station leveled strong criticisms and called for swifter action. Rail service has been cut back since Monday morning's derailment took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.
