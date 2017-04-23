Amtrak Expects Normal Traffic Monday on NYC-Newark Lines
Amtrak expects to accommodate normal rail traffic between New York and Newark, New Jersey, during the Monday morning rush hour, spokesman Mike Tolbert said. Delays of as much as an hour on New Jersey Transit lines between the cities on Sunday were caused by a signal problem at a Portal Bridge switch and by planned weekend track maintenance, Tolbert said by phone.
