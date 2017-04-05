Alaska Railroad lays some blame on Anchorage for $4.4M loss in 2016
The state-owned corporation reported a net loss of $4.4 million in its 2016 annual report released this week, its first annual loss since 1999. In a news release, the railroad said the loss was the result of "continued declines in historic freight lines" and an impasse with the Municipality of Anchorage on how to split about $15 million The head of the Alaska Railroad and the mayor of Anchorage both had strong statements about those disputed federal funds - and the stalled negotiation that has accompanied them.
