Acquisitions Drive Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's Revenue Higher
However, earnings didn't track that increase since the deal added some restructuring and transaction expenses, which when combined with weaker sales to freight customers, caused earnings to slide. That said, despite continued freight weakness, the company remains on track to hit its full-year guidance.
